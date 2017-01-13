Home / GIVEAWAYS / Win a digital copy of “Slumber Party” remixes from Britney Spears!

Win a digital copy of “Slumber Party” remixes from Britney Spears!

Slumber-lo

Enter to win a digital copy of “Slumber Party” remixes from Britney Spears!

“SLUMBER PARTY” ft. Tinashe

the new club banger from pop icon

BRITNEY SPEARS

Win a “Slumber Party” remix EP download card with mixes by Bimbo Jones, Danny Dove and more!

Available Now!

BUY/STREAM
“Slumber Party” ft. Tinashe Remix EP on iTunes: http://smarturl.it/SPRMXs?IQid=kpl
“Slumber Party” ft. Tinashe Remix EP on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/StreamSPRMXs?IQid=kpl
On Vevo: http://smarturl.it/SPRMXSVEVO?IQid=kpl

Glory (Deluxe Album) on iTunes: http://smarturl.it/BSG?IQid=kpl
Glory (Deluxe Album) on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/StreamBSG?IQid=kpl

http://britneyspears.com
http://facebook.com/britneyspears
http://twitter.com/britneyspears
http://instagram.com/britneyspears
#SlumberPartyRemixEP

We are giving away 5 download cards of “Slumber Party” remixes from Britney Spears. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random January 29, 2017, at 5PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.

Britney Spears “Slumber Party” ft. Tinashe

Britney Spears “Slumber Party” (Bimbo Jones Remix) ft. Tinashe

Britney Spears “Slumber Party” (Danny Dove Remix) ft. Tinashe

Britney Spears “Slumber Party” (Misha K Remix) ft. Tinashe

Britney Spears “Slumber Party” (Bad Royale Remix) ft. Tinashe

Britney Spears “Slumber Party (Marc Stout & Scott Svejda Remix)” ft. Tinashe

BritneySpears_SlumberParty_Thumbnail2

Copyright QUEER ME UP 2010. Created by Gus. Queer Me Up is a product of InnOptum Enterprises. All Rights Reserved.