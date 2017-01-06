Enter to win a digital copy of “Alarm” from Anne-Marie!

“Alarm”

the hit single from emerging artist

ANNE-MARIE

Win special download cards ft. “Alarm” and “Alarm” remixes by Cahill, Toby Green and more!

“Alarm” is available now!

iTunes: http://smarturl.it/iAlarm

Spotify: http://smarturl.it/sAlarm

Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/amAlarm

http://iamannemarie.com

http://facebook.com/iamannemarie

http://twitter.com/AnneMarieIAm

http://instagram.com/annemarieiam

We re giving away 5 download cards of “Alarm” from Anne-Marie. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.

First Name * Last Name * Email * Address *

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random January 10, 2017, at 5PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.

Anne-Marie “Alarm” Music Video