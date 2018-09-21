Enter for a chance to win CHRIS from Christine and the Queens!

Enter for a chance to win CHRIS!

CHRIS is the highly anticipated second album from French pop sensation Christine and the Queens.

CHRIS features the hit singles “Girlfriend” (Feat. Dâm-Funk) and “5 Dollars.”

CHRIS is available September 21!

We are giving away 3 CHRIS CDs. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random September 29, 2018, at 5:00 PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.