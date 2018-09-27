Enter for a chance to win Cher’s DANCING QUEEN!

BODY:

Calling all dancing queens! Enter for a chance to win Cher’s latest album, DANCING QUEEN! DANCING QUEEN features Cher singing your favorite ABBA songs. DANCING QUEEN is available September 28! Use #Cher and spread the love on social media. Stream/buy here: https://wbr.ec/dancingqueen Facebook: www.facebook.com/Cher Twitter: www.twitter.com/Cher Instagram: www.instagram.com/Cher Website: www.Cher.com

We are giving away 3 Cher’s DANCING QUEEN CDs. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random October 10, 2018, at 5:00 PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.