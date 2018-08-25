Enter for a chance to win a BOOK CLUB Blu-ray Combo Pack! Join the club and see Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen in BOOK CLUB! Enter for a chance to win a BOOK CLUB Blu-ray Combo Pack. BOOK CLUB is available on Digital now; available August 28 on Blu-ray Combo Pack. Starring legendary actresses Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, BOOK CLUB follows four lifelong friends whose lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club attempts to shake things up by tackling the infamous “Fifty Shades of Grey.” From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. Watch BOOK CLUB today: http://www.bookclub.movie/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/BookClubMovie Twitter: www.twitter.com/BookClub Instagram: www.instagram.com/BookClubMovie #BookClub

We are giving away 3 BOOK CLUB Blu-ray Combo Packs. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.

First Name * Last Name * Email * Address *

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random September 10, 2018, at 5:00 PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.