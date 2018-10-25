

Enter for a chance to win a Bohemian Rhapsody prize pack!



20th Century Fox presents Bohemian Rhapsody, a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury.



Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.



Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Allen Leech, and Mike Myers. Directed by Bryan Singer.



Bohemian Rhapsody hits theaters November 2!



Get tickets here:



The Bohemian Rhapsody prize pack includes a t-shirt, mustache, and thunder sticks.



Facebook:

Twitter:

Instagram:

Website:

#BohemianRhapsody 20th Century Fox presents, a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury.Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Allen Leech, and Mike Myers. Directed by Bryan Singer.hits theaters November 2!Get tickets here: www.bohemianrhapsodytickets.com Theprize pack includes a t-shirt, mustache, and thunder sticks.Facebook: www.facebook.com/BohemianRhapsodyMovie Twitter: www.twitter.com/BoRhapMovie Instagram: www.instagram.com/BohemianRhapsodyMovie Website: www.foxmovies.com/movies/bohemian-rhapsody #BohemianRhapsody

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

20th Century Fox and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize. Prizes cannot be exchanged, transferred or redeemed for cash, in whole or in part. We are not responsible if, for any reason, recipient is unable to use his/her prize in whole or in part. Participating sponsors, their employees, and family members and their agencies are not eligible. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the U.S., 18 years of age and older. Winners will be randomly selected. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

We are giving away 5 Bohemian Rhapsody prize packs. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

First Name * Last Name * Email * Address *

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random November 15, 2018, at 5:00 PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.