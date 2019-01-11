Win a pair of tickets to Meet & Greet Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross in San Francisco

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross in San Francisco!

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are excited to take their live show on the road, performing in select cities across North America!

Having achieved success as solo entertainers, the couple is about to set the music industry on fire once again with their soulful, fun and reflective sound.

Upcoming dates:

01/11 – Exit/In – Nashville, TN

01/12 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

01/14 – House of Blues Cambridge Room – Dallas, TX

01/17 – Slim’s – San Francisco, CA

01/18 – The Roxy – Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT

For tickets and more information, click here: http://ashleeandevan.com/tour/

Listen to Ashlee and Evan’s self-titled EP here: https://ashleeandevan.lnk.to/EP

We are giving away 1 pair of Ashlee and Evan tickets in San Francisco 1/17 @ Slim’s (Meet & Greet). To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

