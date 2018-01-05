THIRD SEASON OF EMMY NOMINATED SERIES, EASTSIDERS, IS NOW ON NETFLIX

The Great American Road Trip Is About To Get a Whole Lot Gayer

The third season of Kit Williamson’s two-time Emmy-nominated LGBT series, EASTSIDERS, is now on Netflix. Executive produced by Williamson and his husband John Halbach, and made possible via a Kickstarter campaign that raised over $80,000 from fans, the third season of EASTSIDERS picks up on Cal and Thom who, despite some confusing developments in their newly monogom-ish relationship, are determined to make things work. After a challenging year in New York City, the guys hit the road back west to Los Angeles to pick up the pieces of their old life, however, nothing can prepare them for the unexpected twists and turns they’ll face on the journey home. As they travel west, their tumultuous relationship is tested by an empty bank account, arguments about the future, and an encounter with a handsome drifter that tempts them to once again redraw the map of their relationship. Will this be the trip of their lives, or the end of the road for Cal and Thom?

Shot on location in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Nevada and California, season three of EASTSIDERS stars Kit Williamson as Cal and four-time Emmy Nominee Van Hansis (As the World Turns) as Thom. It also features guest star appearances by Constance Wu (ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat), Stephen Guarino (I’m Dying Up Here), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek Discovery), Brianna Brown (The CW’s upcoming series Dynasty), Matt McKelligon (You’re Killing Me), Colby Keller (High Maintenance), Willam Belli (Rupaul’s Drag Race) and social media superstar Max Emerson.

“It’s a difficult time to be LGBT in America right now, and I wanted to stick a rainbow flag in the tradition of the Great American Road Trip,” says Williamson. “LGBT people have the same claim to the beautiful sights of this country as everyone else. By shooting with a skeleton crew we were able to take the characters out of their comfort zone in a way that few television shows have been able to.”

All three seasons of EASTSIDERS are available worldwide on Netflix, where they have been translated into a dozen languages. They are also available on DVD, Vimeo, as well as through various streaming services including Amazon Video, Google Play and iTunes through Wolfe Video.