This New Years Eve, Voss Events Hosts ‘Wings of Change Gala’ at NYC’s Royalton Hotel

A Decedent Experience Celebrating The Evolution of Avian Flight

Voss Events will host its 9th Annual New Years Eve celebration, THE WINGS OF CHANGE GALA, a black tie affair at New York’s prestigious Royalton Hotel. In what is expected to be the city’s most magnificent end-of-year bash ever, guests will enjoy dinner in the penthouse, music by a live band and DJs, and a midnight journey through the origin of avian flight featuring live artists in multiple awe- inspiring tableaus. Leading into midnight, all of the artists will converge onto the main stage for an epic finale performance. The evening begins at 9pm as guests ascend to the hotel’s penthouse for a champagne reception and three course dinner. After dinner guests will head downstairs for the art exhibition followed by performances and dancing. A premium open bar will continue through the night. NEW YEARS EVE: WINGS OF CHANGE tickets are available now at Voss Events.

“New Years Eve is always our flagship event,” explains producer Brandon Voss of Voss Events. “Each year, we try to one up ourselves.”

Last year’s REFLECTIONS GALA was held in the Villard Mansion of the historic New York Palace Hotel. “We moved the gala to Royalton to utilize the hotel’s unique, city block long event space. As guests arrive and make their way through the corridor, they will pass through three rooms of art installations in which performance artists depict the origin of flight through the evolution of wings,” says Voss. “The exhibit is meant to symbolize our own ever evolving world and the importance of embracing change, whatever it may be, and growing from it.”

Built in 1898, the iconic Royalton Hotel is known as the stylish living room of Manhattan, and the gathering place for New York City’s media, publishing and fashion elite. Simultaneously sophisticated and complex, the boutique hotel features a floor-to-ceiling hand-forged cast bronze fireplace, a twenty-foot screen that was once part of the façade of a building in France and hand-upholstered leather walls reminiscent of African tribal art.

It’s newly redesigned classic minimalist charm retains Philippe Starck’s original bold features while also accommodating the needs of the 21st century jet-set.

For more information on NEW YEARS EVE: THE WINGS OF CHANGE GALA, visit VossEvents.com.