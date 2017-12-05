Out Filmmaker of “Spork” Releases Video Art Installment Featuring Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears

J.B. GHUMAN, JR. AIMS TO ACTIVATE AN ENLIGHTENED PRISM PERSPECTIVE IN PEOPLE WITH NEW VIDEO ART INSTALLMENT, “ kEEp scrEEming”

“In my work, I let my mind be the canvas, my heart its paint brush; then reality itself curates the path.” — JB Ghuman, Jr.

Best known for his award-winning musical comedy, SPORK, JB Ghuman, Jr. is excited to present his latest original art expression, a 30-minute film that took nearly five years to create, “kEEp scrEEming.” Drawing inspiration from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, the film features appearances by notable stars including Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Tammie Brown, adult film star Colton Ford, as well as JB Ghuman, Jr., in all his nude glory. Like his previous works, “kEEp scrEEming” is not intended to teach or lecture, but rather to activate minds and hearts. “I’d describe the film as a detailed journey on how to build the Merkaba,” he explains, referencing the divine light vehicle (“Mer” means Light, “Ka” means Spirit, ”Ba” means Body) that helps the enlightened connect with others also in tune with higher realms. “The mind is capable of seeing a reality outside of the one each of us live in. My hope is that the film inspires individuals to consider themselves part of a larger, greater force”. “kEEp scrEEming” by JB Ghuman, Jr. is available on Youtube now.

“I’m doing what I can to lift the zeitgeist and curate work that is angled towards progression of the human species as a whole and speaks to and embodies the ancient phrase, ‘I am that I am,’” continues JB Ghuman, Jr. from his Los Angeles studio. He views war, racism, sexual assault, and other disturbing topics in the news today as gifts because they help us to realize that despite their darkness, we can shine as individuals. “Once the prism perspective is activated, people will be able to use the vibrational frequency of love to travel through any emotional black hole they may encounter and ascend to a higher self.”

The biggest horror he sees today is what we are doing to the earth and atmosphere. “The trees, wind, and water are the most innocent of all. They give life and in return, we’re destroying them.” His hope is that “kEEp scrEEming” will expand viewers’ ability to think and feel; not only for themselves, but for all things including trees, reptilians, other humans and even distant stars.

JB Ghuman, Jr. was born and raised in Miami Beach, Florida. At 8 years old, he became obsessed with patterns. He would analyze the shapes and lines on his hands, on windows, and on just about anything around him, and try to make sense of them. Around this time, he also began taking note of the numerical time 11:11. He called it the “magic minute” and would make a wish on it twice a day. First, the wishes were for simple things like what he wanted for dinner that night or the video games that his mother couldn’t afford. Over time, his wishes began to open in depth, addressing global issues such as pollution and war.

It is these issues and his reflections on them that are the great source of Ghuman, Jr.’s art today.

“kEEP scrEEming” took four years to film and over a year to edit. Most of the delay was because Ghuman, Jr. was constantly being pulled into other works that demanded his attention. He finally decided to forego all opportunities. He disappeared into a sound stage, into total and utter silence and solitude, and began the rapid and intense process he has developed for making video art installments.

It starts with haphazardly shooting visual and sonic material, then trying to make sense of what he has collected by fitting the weird puzzle pieces together. He might pass out for days, but once he awakens, he’s right back at it, until eventually, fragments become a story told via a rhythmic subliminal way.

For “kEEp scrEEming,” he found inspiration from the story of The Little Mermaid. In fact, the title is a nod to Ursula’s demand of Ariel to “keep singing”. Dave Woodman, who animated Ursula in the Disney film, appears in the film. He joins other notables like Jake Shears, Tammie Brown, and Colton Ford who all entered Ghuman, Jr.’s sound stage and shared their unique abilities, giving JB Ghuman Jr. the tools he needed to complete the film.

All characters that do not show their faces in “kEEp scrEEming”— from the ejaculation sequence to the body covered light dancers — are JB Ghuman Jr., himself. He wants it known that it is him and no one else: not out of pride but to protect everyone who participated in the film from any judgment or critique that should go on him.

JB Ghuman Jr. is best known for SPORK, his dark comedy musical film that toured major film festivals in 2011, winning “Best Feature” awards at several as well as the audience award at Tribeca Film Festival. He has also directed music videos for EDM musicians including Luciana and Cazwell, and Double Duchess’ “Good Girl Freak Out,” featuring friend, Kelly Osborne.

“If one were to go through my entire catalog of work, they’d notice that my work leans toward an effort to aid, uplift and shine whatever I can. Even SPORK.”

“kEEp scrEEming,” however, goes beyond JB Ghuman, Jr.’s other works. In it, he manages to dive deeper than ever before in his storytelling. He goes forward and backwards, up, down, left, and right; even directions in-between for a true mind-altering experience.