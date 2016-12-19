Drag Queen Sherry Vine Presents “Oy To The World” – 8 Days of Hanukkah Programming

gaySVTVworld, Sherry Vine’s Youtube Channel, Releases a New Video For Every Day of the Jewish Holiday

One for each night of The Festival of Lights. These eight musical parodies starring Sherry Vine at her Jewciest are for viewers seeking unique Judaic humor that is suitable for goyim too. As a special holiday gift, Sherry has recreated popular songs into Jewish carols, like "Jew Christmas" (a rework of "Blue Christmas"), "Jappy" (a Jewish version of Pharrell Williams' "Happy") and "Mohel" (sung to Lorde's "Royals"). gaySVTVworld's "Oy To The World" begins December 24, completely free at YouTube.com/MissSherryVine

“Josh and I have talking about doing a Hanukkah celebration for years,” says Sherry Vine from gaySVTVworld’s Manhattan studios. “Christmas has always been strongly represented in drag, but to my knowledge, no other drag queen has ever done a huge Hanukkah event like this. After putting the week’s ‘Oy To The World’ programming together, I see why. It’s a lot of work! Christmas is just one day. Hanukkah is eight!”

Sherry Vine became a YouTube sensation with her hilarious video parodies of celebrities. She has since appeared in numerous films including Stonewall and Wigstock and has starred on the off-Broadway stage and in two seasons of Here TV’s variety show, She’s Living For This.

It’s Sherry’s hope that the Hanukkah videos are seen as not only fun and entertaining, but educational as well. “I’m only half Jewish so I learned a lot by preparing for the week, including the history and story behind Hanukkah and the job of the Mohel who is trained in the practice of brit milah, the covenant of circumcision. It was all eye-opening and maybe a bit leg-crossing and crotch-holding too,” she adds.

She’s Living For This and Heart of Broadway: An Inside Look at Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. He has been nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards. “But even the most sordid of videos have little nuggets of information that everyone can learn from.” “A few of the videos are just plain old filthy fun,” continues Josh Rosensweig, Vine’s partner at gaySVTVworld.com . Rosenzweig previously served as SVP of Here TV where he produced notable programs such asand. He has been nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards. “But even the most sordid of videos have little nuggets of information that everyone can learn from.”

gaySVTVworld launched on February 14, 2016. Billed as a one-stop, digital destination for all of the world’s LGBTQ entertainment needs, the network kicked off its first season with a slate of eight programs – including Sherry and the Greek and The Anita & Gina Marie Show – that released daily. From the start, the intention was to roll out new programs, music videos and comedy sketches every few months.

Some of the notable comedic guests who will help Sherry Vine and gaySVTVworld turn Hanukkah into Ha!-Ha!-Ha!-nukkah this season include Jackie Beat, Alexis Michelle, Miz Cracker, Richard JMV, and Richard Cortez. Among the award winning directors presenting films are Chris Semers, AJ Mattioli, AleksundShantu (Berlin), Kain O’Keeffe, Francis Legge, and gaySVTVworld co-founder Josh Rosensweig.