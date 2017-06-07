AVE 43 season 10 premieres today

The lurid, long-running cult web series continues with more sex, drugs, murder & mayhem in Highland Park.

Created by JUSTIN TANNER

All episodes available for streaming at www.Ave43.tv

Warning: Binge-watching of AVE 43 may cause confusion, blurred vision, dizziness, accelerated heart rate, hallucinations, schizophrenia and/or feline distemper. If your erection lasts for more than 4 hours, please consult a physician.

The Season Ten premiere of Justin Tanner’s psychotropic cult web series AVE 43 drops today, June 7th at 11am on YouTube. Chapter 83 begins in a post-Trump society where homosexuality is now illegal in all 50 states. There’s also plenty of sex, drugs, blackmail and a healthy dose of foreshadowing that the apocalypse is nearing for all your favorite lunatics in Highland Park. Tune in to watch AVE 43 explode.

AVE 43: SEASON 10 CELEBRITY GUEST STARS include: Alec Mapa (Desperate Housewives), Charlene Tilton (Dallas), French Stewart (3rd Rock from the Sun), Mo Collins (MADtv), Melissa Peterman (Reba), Dave Foley (The Kids in the Hall), Ann Magnuson (Anything But Love) and Gedde Watanabe (Sixteen Candles)

AVE 43 creator JUSTIN TANNER has been deemed “L.A.’s coolest, grooviest playwright” and “remarkably prolific” by the LA Times – and the “slacker auteur” of L.A. theater by Vanity Fair. He has written an epic number of acclaimed world-premiere productions including Oklahomo!, Wife Swappers, The Tent Show, Teen Girl, Bitter Women, Happytime Xmas, Coyote Woman, Heartbreak Help, Day Drinkers, the late-night cult phenomenon Zombie Attack! (co-written with Andy Daley), Space Therapy (Ovation Award nominee) and Pot Mom, which received L.A. Drama Critics Circle, LA Weekly and Pen West Writing Awards — and was also given a staging at Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago starring one of Tanner’s most recognizable muses, Laurie Metcalf. In 2016, Steppenwolf revived another of his plays —Voice Lessons starring Metcalf and French Stewart, recreating their roles from the 2009 L.A. world premiere. Over the years, Tanner’s plays have been instrumental in launching the careers of many successful film and TV actors, including French Stewart and Mark Ruffalo. Tanner has also served as a staff writer and story editor on the hit television shows Gilmore Girls and My So Called Life as well as the short-lived cult favorite, Love Monkey.

Currently, Justin Tanner is the mad mastermind behind the lurid low-budget comic web series AVE 43. He serves as writer, producer, director, cameraman and editor. AVE 43 premiered on YouTube in 2009, and Tanner has been consistently conjuring up new episodes ever since. In the press, it was named one of “The 25 web TV shows you need to see” by The Guardian and called “Scandalously funny” by LA Weekly. The show is set in the L.A. hipster haven of Highland Park, and is virtually entirely shot in the Ave 43-adjacent home that Tanner shares with his boyfriend, artist-composer Kristian Hoffman (founder of NYC punk-rock legends The Mumps, and frequent music contributor to AVE 43). Rooms within their historic 1911 Craftsman home magically transform to serve as the myriad of locations populated by the many debauched residents of AVE 43. The talented 40+ member ensemble of actors features well-known names like Todd Lowe (True Blood, Gilmore Girls), Dale Raoul (True Blood, Under the Dome), John Quale aka Prince Poppycock (America’s Got Talent), Mo Collins (Parks and Recreation, Mad TV), Constance Forslund (River’s Edge, The Way We Were), Sab Shimono (Hawaii Five-O, Jackie Chan Adventures) and a host of other instantly recognizable faces from film, television and the L.A. stage. Plotlines on AVE 43 frequently revolve around sex, drugs, witchcraft, Satanism, split personalities, blackmail, murder, ghosts, space aliens, telekinesis, time portals to other dimensions, half-naked men…and one particularly naughty cat puppet. Yeah, it’s twisted.

Pictured: Maria O’Brien (Michelle), Chloe Taylor (Debbie), Cody Chappel (Mike)

Pictured: Andy Steinlen (Phil), Scott Crane (TJ)

Pictured: Gary Holland (Keith) with Scampers.

