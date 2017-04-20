Enter For A Chance To Win An “Unforgettable” Prize Pack!

Warner Bros. Pictures’ dramatic thriller “Unforgettable” is the first film in the director’s chair for veteran producer Denise Di Novi (“Crazy, Stupid, Love,” “Focus”). Rosario Dawson (the “Sin City” films), Katherine Heigl (“27 Dresses,” “Knocked Up”) and Geoff Stults (TV’s “The Odd Couple”) star in the film.

Tessa Connover (Heigl) is barely coping with the end of her marriage when her ex-husband, David (Stults), becomes happily engaged to Julia Banks (Dawson)—not only bringing Julia into the home they once shared but also into the life of their daughter, Lily. Trying to settle into her new life, Julia believes she has finally met the man of her dreams, the man who can help her put her own troubled past behind her. But Tessa’s jealousy soon takes a pathological turn until she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s dream into her ultimate nightmare.

The main cast also includes film and television star Cheryl Ladd as Tessa’s mother, Helen; Sarah Burns (HBO’s “Big Little Lies”) as Sarah; Whitney Cummings (“The Wedding Ringer”) as Julia’s best friend, Ali; Simon Kassianides (TV’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) as Michael Vargas; young actress Isabella Kai Rice (“True Blood”) as Lily, and Robert Ray Wisdom (HBO’s “Ballers”) as Detective Pope.

The film is produced by Di Novi, Alison Greenspan (“If I Stay”) and Ravi Mehta (“Grudge Match”), with Lynn Harris serving as executive producer. The film was written by Christina Hodson.

Di Novi’s behind-the-scenes creative team included multiple Oscar-nominated director of photography Caleb Deschanel (“The Right Stuff,” “The Natural”), production designer Nelson Coates (“Flight”), editor Frédéric Thoraval (“Taken”), and costume designer Marian Toy (HBO’s “Ballers”). The music is composed by Toby Chu.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Di Novi Pictures Production, “Unforgettable.” Opening April 21, 2017, the film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.

This film has been rated R for sexual content, violence, some language, and brief partial nudity.

Five lucky winners will receive an “Unforgettable” prize pack including a t-shirt, cell phone case, and candle.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Sweepstakes is sponsored by Queer Me Up (“Sponsor”). Sweepstakes open to U.S. residents & D.C. only 18 & older. Sweepstakes begins: [insert time, a.m./p.m. PT/ET] on [insert date] and ends [insert time, a.m./p.m. PT/ET] on [insert date]. Prize ARV: $25. Odds of winning based on total number of eligible entries received.

To enter, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

First Name * Last Name * Email * Address *

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random May 05, 2017, at 5PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.

Check out the official “Unforgettable” movie site: http://www.unforgettablemovie.com/

Like ” Unforgettable” on Facebook: https://facebook.com/UnforgettableTheMovie/ #UnforgettableMovie

Follow @un4gettablefilm on Twitter: https://twitter.com/un4gettablefilm

#UnforgettableMovie

Follow @unforgettablethemovie on Instagram: https://instagram.com/unforgettablethemovie/ #UnforgettableMovie

Follow @wbpictures on Twitter: http://twitter.com/wbpictures

Sign-up for Warner Bros. Special Offers, Updates and More: https://registration.warnerbros.com/bh3xh/MainPage.html

RELEASE AND INDEMNIFICATION:

BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, ENTRANTS RELEASE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC (“WBEI”). AND EACH OF ITS PARENTS, DIVISIONS, AFFILIATES, SUBSIDIARIES, AGENTS AND ADVERTISING AGENCIES (COLLECTIVELY, “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY AND ALL LOSSES, DAMAGES, RIGHTS, CLAIMS, AND ACTIONS OF ANY KIND ARISING IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES OR PARTICIPATION IN ANY SWEEPSTAKES-RELATED ACTIVITY (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION THE REMOVAL FROM THE SITE OF, OR DISCONTINUATION OF ACCESS TO, ANY MATERIALS), OR RESULTING DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, FROM ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE AWARDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, AND/OR PROPERTY DAMAGE, AS WELL AS CLAIMS BASED ON PUBLICITY RIGHTS, DEFAMATION, AND/OR INVASION OF PRIVACY.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY:

IN NO EVENT WILL WBEI BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, ARISING OUT OF ANY ACCESS TO AND/OR USE OF THE SWEEPSTAKES SITE, THE DOWNLOADING FROM AND/OR PRINTING MATERIAL DOWNLOADED FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES SITE, THE REMOVAL FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES SITE OF, OR DISCONTINUATION OF ACCESS TO, ANY MATERIALS, OR THE ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF, OR ANY HARM RESULTING FROM THE ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, USE OR MISUSE OF, OR PARTICIPATION IN, ANY PRIZE AWARDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, THE SWEEPSTAKES, ALL PRIZES, AND ALL MATERIALS PROVIDED ON OR THROUGH THE SITE ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc and its parent, affiliates, and subsidiaries are not responsible for the promotion, administration or execution of this Sweepstakes.

“Unforgettable” Official Trailer