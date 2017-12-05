Enter to win a ’The Shape of Water’ Prize Pack!

Fox Searchlight Pictures presents

The Shape of Water

The Shape of Water

From master story teller Guillermo del Toro comes The Shape of Water – an other-worldly fable set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.

Directed by: Guillermo del Toro

Screenplay by: Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor

Story by: Guillermo del Toro

Produced by: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale Cast: Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg and Octavia Spencer The Shape of Water is now open in New York and opens in additional cities December 8. Check your local listings.

