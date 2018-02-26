Win the official remix release of “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman

Enter to win “This Is Me” remixes!

Celebrate you on the dance floor with the official remix release of “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman Win special download cards featuring mixes From Dave Audé, DJ Joe Gauthreaux and more! “This Is Me” (Dave Audé Remix) is available now: https://atlantic.lnk.to/ThisIsMeDaveAudeRemixFo The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is available now: (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is available now: https://atlantic.lnk.to/TheGreatestShowman Facebook.com/Greatestshowman Twitter.com/Greatestshowman Instagram.com/Greatestshowman #GreatestShowman

We are giving away 5 “This Is Me” download cards. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random March 10, 2018, at 5:00 PM EST. The winners will be not

This is Me [Dave Aude Remix] (Audio)

“This Is Me” Lyric Video