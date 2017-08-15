Enter to win a Baywatch Blu-ray™ Combo Pack!

Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron go beyond the call of duty in the outrageous, action-packed comedy Baywatch!

When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, legendary Lt. Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson, The Fate of the Furious) leads his elite squad of badass lifeguards on a mission to prove you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. Joined by a trio of hot-shot recruits including former Olympian Matt Brody (Zac Efron, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising), they’ll ditch the surf and go deep undercover to take down a ruthless businesswoman (Priyanka Chopra, TV’s “Quantico”), whose devious plans threaten the future of the bay.

The Baywatch 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs include both the extended and theatrical versions of the film and are loaded with special features, including interviews with the sensational cast, a look at the “Baywatch” legacy, behind-the-scenes footage of the spectacular stunts, as well as deleted and extended scenes.

Baywatch is available now on Digital HD and will be available on 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray Combo Packs, and DVD on August 29 from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

