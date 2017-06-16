WATCH: ‘Rough Night’ cast chats with drag personality Paige Turner – In theaters today

The cast of Rough Night — including stars Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoë Kravitz — recently sat down with drag personality Paige Turner to discuss their new film.
Rough Night is in theaters tomorrow! Watch the trailer HERE.
About Rough Night
Five best friends from college (played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz) reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they’re ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.
