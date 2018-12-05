Home / CINEMA / Watch ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ Trailers – In select theaters this Friday

Story: “Mary Queen of Scots” explores the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart (Ronan). Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. But Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth I (Robbie).  Each young Queen beholds her “sister” in fear and fascination. Rivals in power and in love, and female regents in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence. Determined to rule as much more than a figurehead, Mary asserts her claim to the English throne, threatening Elizabeth’s sovereignty. Betrayal, rebellion, and conspiracies within each court imperil both thrones – and change the course of history.
Director: Josie Rourke (artistic director of The Donmar Warehouse)
 

Writer: Beau Willimon (“The Ides of March,” “House of Cards”), based on Queen of Scots: The True Life of Mary Stuart by John Guy
Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Debra Hayward
Cast:  Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Jack Lowden, Joe Alwyn, Gemma Chan, Martin Compston, Ismael Cordova, Brendan Coyle, Ian Hart, Adrian Lester, James McArdle, with David Tennant, and Guy Pearce
 
