Watch Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” covered by ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ queens in new video

DOLLY PARTON’S “JOLENE” REMIX MUSIC VIDEO FROM

DUMPLIN’ ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK

COVERED BY RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE QUEENS

Dolly Parton’s legendary “Jolene” is covered by some of your favorite queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, serving iconic Dolly looks. “Jolene, I’m begging of you please don’t take my man.”

Dolly recently released DUMPLIN’ ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK. Featuring exceptional guests including Sia, Elle King, Mavis Staples, Miranda Lambert, Willa Amai, Rhonda Vincent, Alison Krauss, Macy Gray, and DOROTHY, as well as cameos by Dumplin’ stars Danielle Macdonald and Jennifer Aniston, the project was produced by GRAMMY nominee Linda Perry.

About Dumplin’

Dumplin’ (Macdonald) is the teenage daughter of a former beauty queen (Aniston), who signs up for her mom’s pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town. The film stars Macdonald (Bird Box, Patti Cake$) and Aniston (Upcoming Murder Mystery, Horrible Bosses, Marley and Me), in addition to Odeya Rush (Lady Bird, Goosebumps), Dove Cameron (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Liv and Maddie, Descendants), and Harold Perrineau(Claws, Lost) and is directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal, 27 Dresses).

Screenwriter Kristin Hahn wrote the adaptation of Julie Murphy’s No. 1 New York Timesbestselling novel of the same name. Producers include A Cota Films and 50 Degrees Entertainment Presentation – Michael Costigan (American Gangster, A Bigger Splash, Brokeback Mountain, Ghost in the Shell), Hahn (The Switch, Cake), Mohamed AlRafi(Above Suspicion, Lying and Stealing) and Trish Hofmann (Gringo, Get On Up). Executive producers are Aniston and Danny Nozell.