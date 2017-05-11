Watch clips from ‘SNATCHED’ starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn star in SNATCHED, in theaters nationwide tomorrow. Check out some newly released clips from the film below.

“It Works” clip

“Welcome” clip

“Danger Eyes” clips

“Not What It Looked Like” clip

“Poofy Face” clip

“Slow Boat” clip

In case you missed it, watch the trailer bellow.

About:

After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton (Amy Schumer) persuades her ultra-cautious mother, Linda (Goldie Hawn) to travel with her to paradise. Polar opposites, Emily and Linda realize that working through their differences as mother and daughter – in unpredictable, hilarious fashion – is the only way to escape the wildly outrageous jungle adventure they have fallen into. Director: Jonathan Levine Written by: Katie Dippold Produced By: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson A Chernin Entertainment/Feigco Entertainment Production Cast: Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Christopher Meloni, Tom Bateman

SNATCHED OPENS IN THEATERS NATIONWIDE MAY 12, 2017

RATING: R

