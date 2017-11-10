THE SHAPE OF WATER new trailer – In theaters this December

THE SHAPE OF WATER
IN SELECT THEATERS DECEMBER 1, 2017
From master storyteller Guillermo del Toro comes
THE SHAPE OF WATER – an other-worldly fable, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.
Release: December 1, 2017 (select theaters)
Directed by: Guillermo del Toro
Screenplay by: Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor
Story by: Guillermo del Toro
Produced by: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale
Cast: Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg and Octavia Spencer