‘Rough Night’ Debuts Red Band Trailer – In Theaters on June 16, 2017

ROUGH NIGHT
June 16, 2017
Columbia Pictures has released the red band trailer for Rough Night, starring Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz. The film will be released nationwide on June 16, 2017.
About:
In Rough Night, an edgy R-rated comedy, five best friends from college (played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz) reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they’re ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.
Cast:
Scarlett Johansson
Kate McKinnon
Jillian Bell
Ilana Glazer
Zoë Kravitz
Paul W. Downs
Directed by:
Lucia Aniello
Written by:
Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs
