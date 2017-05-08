‘Rough Night’ debuts new red band trailer + character posters – In theaters June 16, 2017

Rough Night has released a brand new red band trailer, as well as character posters of stars Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazerand Zoë Kravitz.

Watch the new red band trailer bellow.

Columbia Pictures will release Rough Night nationwide on June 16, 2017.

About:

In Rough Night, an edgy R-rated comedy, five best friends from college (played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz) reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they’re ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.

