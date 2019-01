ROCKETMAN – New photos from Elton John film in theaters May 31, 2019

ROCKETMAN OPENS IN THEATERS MAY 31, 2019

WATCH THE TEASER TRAILER HERE

SYNOPSIS:

ROCKETMAN is an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Elton John’s breakthrough years, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard.

DIRECTED BY:

Dexter Fletcher

PRODUCED BY:

Matthew Vaughn, David Furnish, Adam Bohling, David Reid

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY:

Elton John, Steve Hamilton Shaw, Michael Gracey, Claudia Schiffer

STARRING:

Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones and Bryce Dallas Howard

#ROCKETMAN