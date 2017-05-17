PATTI CAKE$ trailer and poster – In theaters August 18, 2017

Fox Searchlight has released the trailer and poster for the Sundance hit PATTI CAKE$, starring Danielle Macdonald, Bridget Everett and Cathy Moriarty.

PATTI CAKE$ will be released in theaters on August 18, 2017.

About:

In a coming-of-age story straight out of Jersey, an unlikely rapper finds her voice as a one-of-a-kind hip-hop legend in the making in PATTI CAKE$, the first feature film from acclaimed commercial and music-video director Geremy Jasper. Set in gritty strip-mall suburbia, PATTI CAKE$ chronicles an underdog’s quest for fame and glory with humor, raw energy and some unforgettable beats.

In Theaters August 18, 2017

Directed by: Geremy Jasper

Produced by: Michael Gottwald, Noah Stahl, Rodrigo Teixeira, Dan Janvey, Daniela Taplin Lundberg and Chris Columbus

Cast: Danielle Macdonald, Bridget Everett, Cathy Moriarty, Siddharth Dhananjay, Mamoudou Athie, McCaul Lombardi, Sahr Ngaujah, Wass Stevens, MC Lyte

#PattiCakes