New photos from Academy Award winner Sebastián Lelio’s DISOBEDIENCE

Bleecker Street will release DISOBEDIENCE in select theaters April 27, 2018

Directed by Sebastián Lelio Screenplay by Sebastián Lelio & Rebecca Lenkiewicz Based on the novel by Naomi Alderman Starring Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, and Alessandro Nivola

From Sebastián Lelio, the director of the Academy Award-winning A Fantastic Woman, Disobedience follows a woman as she returns to the community that shunned her decades earlier for an attraction to a childhood friend. Once back, their passions reignite as they explore the boundaries of faith and sexuality. Written by Lelio and Rebecca Lenkiewicz and based on Naomi Alderman’s book, the film stars Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams and Alessandro Nivola.



