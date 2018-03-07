Home / CINEMA / New photos from Academy Award winner Sebastián Lelio’s DISOBEDIENCE

New photos from Academy Award winner Sebastián Lelio’s DISOBEDIENCE

presents
Bleecker Street will release DISOBEDIENCE in select theaters April 27, 2018
 
Check out new stills & behind the scenes photos below!
 

 

(L to R) Rachel Weisz as “Ronit Krushka”, Rachel McAdams as “Esti Kuperman” and Alessandro Nivola as “David Kuperman” in Sebastián Lelio’s DISOBEDIENCE, a Bleecker Street release. Credit: Bleecker Street

Alessandro Nivola (left) stars as “David Kuperman” and Rachel McAdams (right) stars as “Esti Kuperman” in Sebastián Lelio’s DISOBEDIENCE, a Bleecker Street release. Credit: Bleecker Street

Rachel McAdams (left) stars as “Esti Kuperman” and Rachel Weisz (right) stars as “Ronit Krushka” in Sebastián Lelio’s DISOBEDIENCE, a Bleecker Street release. Credit: Bleecker Street

Rachel Weisz (left) stars as “Ronit Krushka” and Rachel McAdams (right) stars as “Esti Kuperman” in Sebastián Lelio’s DISOBEDIENCE, a Bleecker Street release. Credit: Bleecker Street

 

Actress Rachel McAdams (left) and director Sebastián Lelio (right) on the set of DISOBEDIENCE, a Bleecker Street release. Credit: Agatha A. Nitecka / Bleecker Street

Director Sebastián Lelio on the set of DISOBEDIENCE, a Bleecker Street release. Credit: Agatha A. Nitecka / Bleecker Street

 

Watch the Official Trailer:

Directed by Sebastián Lelio
 
Screenplay by Sebastián Lelio & Rebecca Lenkiewicz 
 
Based on the novel by Naomi Alderman
 
Starring Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, and Alessandro Nivola
 
From Sebastián Lelio, the director of the Academy Award-winning A Fantastic Woman, Disobedience follows a woman as she returns to the community that shunned her decades earlier for an attraction to a childhood friend. Once back, their passions reignite as they explore the boundaries of faith and sexuality. Written by Lelio and Rebecca Lenkiewicz and based on Naomi Alderman’s book, the film stars Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams and Alessandro Nivola.

114 Min | Rated R
 
 
For more info:
#Disobedience
Copyright QUEER ME UP 2010. Created by Gus. Queer Me Up is a product of InnOptum Enterprises. All Rights Reserved.