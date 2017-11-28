LOVE, SIMON Teaser-Trailer Released!

His story must come out.
The highly anticipated first teaser-trailer for LOVE, SIMON has arrived!
Watch the Teaser-Trailer here:
LOVE, SIMON will hit theaters everywhere on March 16, 2018!
LOVE, SIMON
Release: March 16, 2018
Director: Greg Berlanti
Screenplay by: Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger
Producers: Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen
Cast: Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Miles Heizer, Keiynan Lonsdale, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel, Tony Hale.
SYNOPSIS
Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier it’s a little more complicated: he’s yet to tell his family or friends he’s gay and he doesn’t actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. Directed by Greg Berlanti (Dawson’s Creek, Brothers & Sisters), written by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger (This is Us), and based on Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, LOVE, SIMON is a funny and heartfelt coming-of-age story about the thrilling ride of finding yourself and falling in love.
