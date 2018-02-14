LOVE, SIMON | Powered By Love Tour Announced!

Dear World,



Everyone deserves a great love story, so Love, Simon has just launched two exciting ways to help make your Valentine’s Day romantic AF.



First, the cast of Love, Simon is going on tour and it’s Powered by your Love. Give your state some Love (Simon): visit PoweredByLoveTour.com or visit @LoveSimonMovie on Instagram and vote for your state to be a stop on the tour by liking your state’s image. The Love, Simon “Powered by Love” tour will visit the states with the most likes. Hurry – voting ends February 18th.



Second, you might have seen adorable love notes from Simon while waiting for the bus or getting popcorn at the theater. Now you can tell your SO or BFF how special they are with a #LoveSimon postcard. Visit http://DearWorldLoveSimon.com to create and share your #LoveSimon postcard today!



Happy Valentine’s Day!

Love, Simon







LOVE, SIMON will hit theaters everywhere on March 16, 2018!

Director: Greg Berlanti

Screenplay by: Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger

Producers: Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen

Cast: Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Miles Heizer, Keiynan Lonsdale, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel, Tony Hale.



SYNOPSIS

Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier it’s a little more complicated: he’s yet to tell his family or friends he’s gay and he doesn’t actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. Directed by Greg Berlanti (Dawson’s Creek, Brothers & Sisters), written by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger (This is Us), and based on Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, LOVE, SIMON is a funny and heartfelt coming-of-age story about the thrilling ride of finding yourself and falling in love.



