LOVE, SIMON – Official Trailer, Soundtrack & First Single Released!

20th Century Fox has released the official trailer, soundtrack and first single for their one-of-a-kind teenage drama LOVE, SIMON starring Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Miles Heizer, Keiynan Lonsdale, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel and Tony Hale!

Executive produced by Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, the LOVE, SIMON soundtrack’s first single “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song),” via RCA Records is now available for pre-order at all digital retail providers. The official soundtrack is available on all platforms on Friday, March 16, 2018! Check out the full track listing and link to the first single below.

LOVE, SIMON Soundtrack Track Listing:

1. Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song) Bleachers

2. Rollercoaster Bleachers

3. Never Fall In Love Jack Antonoff & MØ

4. Strawberries & Cigarettes Troye Sivan

5. Sink In Amy Shark**

6. Love Lies Khalid & Normani

7. The Oogum Boogum Song Brenton Wood

8. Love Me The 1975

9. I Wanna Dance With Somebody Whitney Houston

10. Someday At Christmas Jackson 5

11. Wings Haerts

12. Keeping A Secret Bleachers*

13. Wild Heart Bleachers

*Does not appear in film

**Version does not appear in film

LOVE, SIMON will hit theaters everywhere on March 16, 2018!