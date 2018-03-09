Home / CINEMA / LOVE, SIMON debuts a new clip – Sneak previews tomorrow night!

LOVE, SIMON debuts a new clip – Sneak previews tomorrow night!

 
20th Century Fox has released a new clip from the film LOVE, SIMON. 
 
Watch the “Why Is Straight The Default” clip

 
LOVE, SIMON will will debut in theaters for one night only on Saturday, March 10 ahead of its official March 16 release. 
Fans who wish to attend one of these early screenings can purchase tickets at: lovesimontickets.com
 
In case you missed it, watch previously released clips and the trailer below. 
 
Watch the “I’m Just Like You” clip

Watch the “Good Parents” clip

Watch the “I Wouldn’t Change Anything About You” clip

 
Watch the trailer

 
 

