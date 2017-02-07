‘Kiki’ – ballroom documentary focusing on LGBTQ youth – debuts trailer

Kiki, which documents the lives of LGBTQ youth in New York City’s ballroom scene, has debuted a brand new trailer.

Watch the trailer below.

Written and directed by Sara Jordenö and co-written by Twiggy Pucci Garcon, Sundance Selects will release Kiki in select theaters and on VOD on February 24th.

25 years after Paris Is Burning introduced the art of voguing to the world, Kiki revisits New York City’s thriving underground ballroom scene. It’s a larger-than-life world in which LGBTQ youths of color are empowered by staging elaborate dance competitions that showcase their dynamic choreography, fabulous costumes, and fierce attitude. It’s also a safe haven for struggling, at-risk teens who find acceptance, support, and friendship within the Kiki community. Granted intimate access to the scene, filmmaker Sara Jordenö introduces viewers to some of Kiki culture’s most prominent personalities, going beyond the glamour of the balls to highlight the serious challenges facing queer black and Latino young people. Bringing together heartrending personal stories with incredible displays of creative expression, Kiki is “exhilarating…an indelible, must-see ode to gay New York” (Manohla Dargis, The New York Times).

