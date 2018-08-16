Home / CINEMA / ‘The Happytime Murders’ For Your Consider trailer – In theaters August 24

THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS
 
Watch the “For Your Consideration” Trailer (NSFW)
 

In Theaters August 24 
 
THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS is a filthy comedy set in the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles where puppets and humans coexist. Two clashing detectives with a shared secret, one human (Melissa McCarthy) and one puppet, are forced to work together again to solve the brutal murders of the former cast of a beloved classic puppet television show.
Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale, and Elizabeth Banks
 
Director: Brian Henson
Writer: Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Todd Berger & Dee Austin Robertson
Producers: Brian Henson, Jeff Hayes, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone
 
