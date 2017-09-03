THE GREATEST SHOWMAN | New poster art revealed!

Prepare for this years’ biggest spectacle with the newly unveiled poster from
20th Century Fox’s THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, which hits theaters
December 25, 2017!
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, and features original songs by the Academy Award® Winning lyricists of La La Land, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul.
Watch the Trailer HERE.
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN hits theaters everywhere on
December 25, 2017!
—————————————–
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
Musical
Release: December 25, 2017
Director: Michael Gracey
Story by Jenny Bicks
Screenplay by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon
Producers: Laurence Mark, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping
Cast: Hugh Jackman; Zac Efron; Michelle Williams; Rebecca Ferguson; Zendaya.
SYNOPSIS
Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Official Channels
Website: TheGreatestShowman.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/GreatestShowman
Twitter: www.twitter.com/GreatestShowman
Instagram: www.instagram.com/greatestshowman
#GreatestShowman