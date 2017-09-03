Home / CINEMA / THE GREATEST SHOWMAN | New poster art revealed!

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN | New poster art revealed!

 
Prepare for this years’ biggest spectacle with the newly unveiled poster from 
20th Century Fox’s THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, which hits theaters 
December 25, 2017!
 
 THE GREATEST SHOWMAN stars Hugh JackmanZac EfronMichelle WilliamsRebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, and features original songs by the Academy Award® Winning lyricists of La La LandBenj Pasek & Justin Paul.
 
  
Watch the Trailer HERE.

 

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
Musical
Release: December 25, 2017
Director:  Michael Gracey
Story by Jenny Bicks
Screenplay by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon
Producers: Laurence Mark, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping
Cast: Hugh Jackman; Zac Efron; Michelle Williams; Rebecca Ferguson; Zendaya.
 
SYNOPSIS
Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.
 
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Official Channels
 #GreatestShowman

DF-05782 – Hugh Jackman (P.T. Barnum) and Zac Efron (Philip Carlisle) star in Twentieth Century Fox’s THE GREATEST SHOWMAN.

DF-07341_R – P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) and Charity Barnum (Michelle Williams) share an enchanting dance on a New York rooftop in Twentieth Century Fox’s THE GREATEST SHOWMAN.

DF-07720 – P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) comes alive with the oddities in Twentieth Century Fox’s THE GREATEST SHOWMAN.

DF-11638_R – Philip (Zac Efron) is entranced by Anne’s (Zendaya) trapeze artistry in Twentieth Century Fox’s THE GREATEST SHOWMAN.

