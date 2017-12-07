THE GREATEST SHOWMAN – new featurettes!

20th Century Fox has released the brand featurette “The Art of the Musical” featuring the cast and crew of The Greatest Showman, as well as two additional “Star Crossed Love” featurettes with stars Zac Efron & Zendaya.
20th Century Fox will release The Greatest Showman on December 20!
About:
Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.
Directed by Michael Gracey, The Greatest Showman stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, and features original songs by the Academy Award®-winning lyricists of La La Land, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul.
