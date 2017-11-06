THE GREATEST SHOWMAN character posters

20th Century Fox has unveiled character posters for the upcoming original musical The Greatest Showman, which hits theaters December 20!

The Greatest Showman stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron,

Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, and features original songs by the Academy Award®-winning lyricists of La La Land, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul.

Watch the trailer HERE.

Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.