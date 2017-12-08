THE GREATEST CITY CELEBRATES THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

A week of Showman activity kicks off in New York today!

NEW YORK – DEC. 8, 2017 – This morning, Zac Efron appeared live on TODAY to announce the start of THE GREATEST WEEK – a series of fun, fan-centric activities in New York to celebrate the release of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN. A New York City-based musical extravaganza about the origins of show business and the power of imagination, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN hits theaters on December 20, 2017. THE GREATEST WEEK is a part of a partnership with 20th Century Fox and NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organization, on a holiday campaign titled THE GREATEST NEW YORK CITY.

“‘The Greatest New York City’ campaign showcases extraordinary experiences during the holiday season, when the City puts on its greatest show,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. “Only New York City could host ‘The Greatest Week,’ and we invite fans to celebrate the film release across the City this week with specialty experiences involving our world-class arts, culture and attractions.”

Zac Efron and the TODAY hosts revealed this morning that the TODAY Plaza has been officially renamed “Showman Alley” in honor of THE GREATEST WEEK and viewers were directed to TODAY.com to learn full details of the week ahead.

Two lucky TODAY fans were also surprised with tickets to the film’s premiere tonight. The Greatest Showman red carpet event promises to be a truly unique experience: the first ever floating premiere takes place onboard the Cunard Queen Mary 2 cruise ship, which will be docked at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in front of an expansive view of the New York skyline. Fans worldwide can have a ring side seat for the premiere by watching the red carpet stream live starting at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT on Yahoo! and Cunard’s Facebook pages, https://www.facebook.com/yahoo and https://www.facebook.com/cunard. The stream will also run simultaneously on the pages of Yahoo! Entertainment, Huffington Post, and Moviefone.

The fun continues tomorrow, December 9 at the Empire State Building with a lighting ceremony. At 8:30 pm, the Empire State Building will debut “THE GREATEST MUSIC TO LIGHT SHOW” – the Building’s first ever LIVE music and light show, featuring Showman cast member Keala Settle performing music from the film LIVE, coordinated to the Empire State Building’s tower lights. Fans worldwide can enjoy the show live on the Empire State Building’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/EmpireStateBuilding) starting at approximately 8:25 pm.

Sunday’s highlight is “THE GREATEST SINGING AND SHOPPING EXPERIENCE,” and there will be pop up performances of a song from The Greatest Showman and holiday favorites performed by Broadway artists – who will also be inviting shoppers to join in for some impromptu sing-alongs right in the middle of the UrbanSpace Holiday Market at 3:00 pm in Union Square. There will also be a custom painted piano, courtesy of Sing for Hope.

On Monday, December 11 “THE GREATEST PIANO BAR TAKEOVER” takes place at Club Cumming – actor Alan Cumming’s East Village piano bar – where Keala Settle will celebrate the holidays with a program of Holiday standards. Broadway fans will be given the chance to win tickets to this intimate event by going to Show-Score.com.

Tuesday December 12th is “THE GREATEST KIDS” day. The Harlem School of Arts will perform a song from THE GREATEST SHOWMAN soundtrack and a Christmas favorite at a pop up concert at NASDAQ headquarters in Times Square. Fans can watch and hear the kids sing starting at 12:10 pm ET on NASDAQ’S Facebook Live feed at facebook.com/nasdaq.

On Wednesday December 13, fans can feel “THE GREATEST INSPIRATION.” Music lovers can come to the heart of the world for a heartfelt pop up concert in Times Square’s Duffy Square with the amazing Broadway Inspirational Voices choir. The choir will perform holiday classics and “Come Alive” from THE GREATEST SHOWMAN soundtrack at 3:00 pm.

THE GREATEST WEEK closes out on Thursday December 14 with a surprise, greatest performance for everyone to enjoy…stay tuned for more details!

About Harlem School for the Arts: