‘Giant Little Ones’ official U.S. trailer and poster now available

IN THEATERS MARCH 1, 2019 IN NEW YORK +

EXPANDS MARCH 8 TO LOS ANGELES

AND SELECT CITIES NATIONWIDE

Distribution Company: Vertical Entertainment

Release Date: March 1, 2019 (NY)/ March 8, 2019 (LA & Select Cities Nationwide)

Written and Directed By: Keith Behrman

Produced By: Allison Black

Starring: Maria Bello (A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE), Kyle MacLachlan (“Twin Peaks”), Josh Wiggins (MAX), Darren Mann (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”), Taylor Hickson (EVERYTHING, EVERYTHING)

Running Time: 94 minutes

Rating: R

Synopsis: Franky Winter (Josh Wiggins) and Ballas Kohl (Darren Mann) have been best friends since childhood. They are high school royalty: handsome, stars of the swim team and popular with girls. They live a perfect teenage life – until the night of Franky’s epic 17th birthday party, when Franky and Ballas are involved in an unexpected incident that changes their lives forever.

Giant Little Ones is a heartfelt and intimate coming-of-age story about friendship, self-discovery and the power of love without labels.