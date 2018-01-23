‘Every Day’ debuts “Book to Film” featurette

Written by: Jesse Andrews (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) adapted the screenplay based on David Levithan’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Produced by: Anthony Bregman (Enough Said, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), Peter Cron (American Ultra, The Circle), Paul Trijbits (Sing Street, Saving Mr. Banks) and Christian Grass (Sing Street)

Cast: Angourie Rice (The Nice Guys, The Beguiled), Maria Bello (Lights Out, Prisoners), Debby Ryan (Sing It!), Justice Smith (The Get Down, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Owen Teague (It, Bloodlines), Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man Homecoming), Lucas Lucas Jade Zumann (20th Century Women), Colin Ford (Under the Dome), Ian Alexander (The OA)

Synopsis: Based on David Levithan’s acclaimed bestseller, Every Day tells the story of Rhiannon, a 16-year old girl who falls in love with a mysterious soul named “A” who inhabits a different body every day. Feeling an unmatched connection, Rhiannon and A work each day to find each other, not knowing what or who the next day will bring. The more the two fall in love, the more the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours takes a toll, leaving Rhiannon and “A” to face the hardest decision either has ever had to make.