DISOBEDIENCE trailer and poster debut – Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams romantic drama in theaters April 27, 2018

Presents
Bleecker Street will release DISOBEDIENCE in select theaters April 27, 2018
Watch the Official Trailer:
Directed by Sebastián Lelio
Screenplay by Sebastián Lelio & Rebecca Lenkiewicz
Based on the novel by Naomi Alderman
Starring Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, and Alessandro Nivola
From a screenplay by Sebastián Lelio and Rebecca Lenkiewicz, the film follows a woman as she returns to the community that shunned her decades earlier for an attraction to a childhood friend. Once back, their passions reignite as they explore the boundaries of faith and sexuality. Based on Naomi Alderman’s book, the film stars Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams and Alessandro Nivola.
Connect:
Official Website: www.Disobedience.Movie
Facebook: @disobediencemovie
Twitter & IG: @bleeckerstfilms
Hashtag: #Disobedience