DISOBEDIENCE “Should I Go Back Early?” clip

DISOBEDIENCE will be released in select theaters on April 27, 2018.

About:

DISOBEDIENCE is the new film from the Academy Award-winning director of A FANTASTIC WOMAN, Sebastián Lelio. DISOBEDIENCE follows a woman as she returns to the community that shunned her decades earlier for an attraction to a childhood friend. Once back, their passions reignite as they explore the boundaries of faith and sexuality. Written by Lelio and Rebecca Lenkiewicz and based on Naomi Alderman’s book, the film stars Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams and Alessandro Nivola.

Based on the novel by award-winning novelist Naomi Alderman (THE POWER), and shot by Academy Award-nominated Cinematographer Danny Cohen (THE KING’S SPEECH) the film was produced by and stars Rachel Weisz, along with Rachel McAdams and Alessandro Nivola. DISOBEDIENCE had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and will screen as part of the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, followed immediately by a theatrical release in New York and Los Angeles on April 27, and a national rollout in May.