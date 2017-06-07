The cast of ‘Rough Night’ wish LGBTQ fans a Happy Pride – New clip debuts featuring Bob The Drag Queen

The cast of Rough Night, including stars Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoë Kravitz, wish the LGBTQ community a Happy Pride!
Watch their special message, as well as a brand new clip from the film featuringRuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob The Drag Queen, here:
Watch the brand new trailer below.
Columbia Pictures will release Rough Night nationwide on June 16, 2017.
About:
In Rough Night, an edgy R-rated comedy, five best friends from college (played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz) reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they’re ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.
Connect: