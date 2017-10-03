BPM (BEATS PER MINUTE)

U.S. TRAILER DEBUTS

IN SELECT THEATERS BEGINNING OCTOBER 20, 2017

OFFICIAL OSCAR® ENTRY – FRANCE –

The Orchard has released the trailer for BPM (BEATS PER MINUTE), Robin Campillo’s vivid, deeply felt portrait of the ACT UP-Paris movement in the early 1990s, and the brave young men and women who struggled to make the AIDS epidemic visible to the wider public.

Starring rising talents Nahuel Pérez Biscayart (The Aura), Arnaud Valois (The Girl on the Train) and Adèle Haenel (The Unknown Girl), the film won the Grand Prix at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. BPM (BEATS PER MINUTE) is France’s official Oscar® entry for Best Foreign Language Film.

About:

In Paris in the early 1990s, a group of activists goes to battle for those stricken with HIV/AIDS, taking on sluggish government agencies and major pharmaceutical companies in bold, invasive actions. The organization is ACT UP, and its members, many of them gay and HIV-positive, embrace their mission with a literal life-or-death urgency. Amid rallies, protests, fierce debates and ecstatic dance parties, the newcomer Nathan falls in love with Sean, the group’s radical firebrand, and their passion sparks against the shadow of mortality as the activists fight for a breakthrough.