BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Official Teaser Trailer Released!

20th Century Fox has just debuted the official teaser trailer for the upcoming film BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY. Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aiden Gillen, Tom Hollander, and Mike Myers, BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY hits theaters everywhere November 2. Is this the real life?
Queen fans around the world can visit PutMeInBohemian.com on a mobile device and record their best rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” for a chance to have their voice included in the movie.
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY hits theaters on November 2, 2018!
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
Release: November 2, 2018
Cast: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aiden Gillen, Tom Hollander, and Mike Myers
SYNOPSIS
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Official Channels
OFFICIAL WEBSITE: https://www.bohemianrhapsody.com
PUT ME IN BOHEMIAN SITE: https://www.PutMeInBohemian.com
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BohemianRhapsodyMovie
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BoRhapMovie
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BohemianRhapsodyMovie
HASHTAG: #BohemianRhapsody
