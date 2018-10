BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Final Trailer Released!

Are you ready? Hey! Are you ready for this?

Are you hanging on the edge of your seat?

With one week left before the November 2nd release of BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY in theaters, 20th Century Fox has released a final trailer for the film starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor, Joseph Mazzello as John Deacon, and Lucy Boynton as Mary Austin. The film opens wide following the World Premiere in London earlier this week.

Watch the final trailer HERE:

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY opens in theaters on November 2, 2018!

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

Release: November 2, 2018

Director: Bryan Singer

Producers: Graham King, Jim Beach

Screenplay by Anthony McCarten

Story by: Peter Morgan and Anthony McCarten

Cast: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Allen Leach and Mike Myers

SYNOPSIS

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

