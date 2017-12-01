‘BATTLE OF THE SEXES’ Arrives on Digital 12/19 and Blu-ray and DVD on 1/2

Emma Stone and Steve Carell bring their A game to this crowd-pleaser based on the electrifying true story of the 1973 tennis match between women’s champion Billie Jean King (Stone) and former men’s champ Bobby Riggs (Carell). Filled with heart, humor and biting wit, Battle of the Sexes is a triumphant celebration of the historic contest that changed the game!

BATTLE OF THE SEXES Bonus Features Include:

– Raw Footage: Billie Jean’s Grand Entrance

– Reigniting the Rivalry

– Billie Jean King: In Her Own Words

– Galleries

BD + DIGITAL Specifications:

Screen Format: Widescreen 2.39:1

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1/English

Descriptive Audio 5.1/Spanish DD 5.1/French DD 5.1

Subtitles: English SDH/Spanish/French

Total Run Time: 121 minutes

U.S. Rating: PG-13

Closed Captioned: No

DVD Specifications:

Screen Format: Widescreen 2.39:1

Audio: English Dolby Digital 5.1/ English Descriptive Audio

5.1/Spanish Surround DD 2.0/French Surround DD 2.0

Subtitles: English SDH/Spanish/French

Total Run Time: 121 minutes

U.S. Rating: PG-13

Closed Captioned: Yes

