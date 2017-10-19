‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ Santa clip! In theaters November 1, 2017

STX Entertainment has released a brand new clip for

A Bad Moms Christmas, which stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Jay Hernandez, Cheryl Hines, Peter Gallagher, Justin Hartley, David Walton, Christine Baranski and Susan Sarandon, will be released in theaters on November 1, 2017.

A Bad Moms Christmas follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.

