‘Anna and the Apocalypse’ releases official trailer – In select theaters November 30

MUSIC. CHRISTMAS. ZOMBIES. What a Time to Be Alive! There’s no such thing as a Hollywood ending in the official trailer and new stills from Orion Pictures’ ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE. When a zombie apocalypse descends upon their small town during Christmas, it’s up to Anna (Ella Hunt) and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to safety. Don’t miss this year’s biggest zombie holiday musical in select theaters November 30th, expanding nationwide December 7th! First Official Trailer

In Select Theaters November 30, Expanding Nationwide December 7

A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven – at Christmas – forcing Anna and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival, facing the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. But they soon discover that no one is safe in this new world, and with civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other…

Release Date: November 30, 2018

Director: John McPhail

Cast: Ella Hunt, Malcom Cumming, Ben Wiggins, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Marli Siu, Mark Benton & Paul Kaye

Writers: Alan McDonald & Ryan McHenry

Producers: Naysun Alae-Carew, Nicholas Crum, Tracy Jarvis

Distributor: Orion Pictures

#AATAMovie