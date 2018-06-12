ALEX & ME Available on Digital June 12, 2018 and on Blu-ray and DVD June 19, 2018

Shoot for Your Dreams in the Most Inspirational Movie of the Year

ALEX & ME

Starring U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Superstar, Alex Morgan

Available on Digital June 12,

On Blu-ray™ and DVD June 19

BURBANK, CA – Soccer superstar Alex Morgan scores her movie debut with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment in the full-length feature film Alex & Me on Digital starting June 12, 2018 and Blu-ray™ & DVD on June 19, 2018. Also featuring Nickelodeon star Siena Agudong (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and the upcoming Star Falls), the film follows the uplifting story of a young female athlete who learns how you need passion, determination and self-worth to make all your dreams come true.

Alex & Me will be available on Blu-ray (SRP $24.98), DVD (SRP $19.98) and Digital (SRP $14.99).

Teenager Reagan Willis (Agudong) has one dream – to play soccer like her hero, Alex Morgan. Her bedroom is a shrine to all things Alex, including a life-size poster of the Olympic gold medalist. Yet in the Willis house, Reagan lives in the shadow of her prep football superstar brother, Logan. When Reagan fails to make the cut of the premiere local soccer club team and is humiliated by her rival Claire, she’s certain her ship has sailed. But after accidentally hitting her head, Reagan’s poster of Alex Morgan suddenly comes to life and everything changes!

An Olympic Gold Medalist and FIFA Women’s World Cup champion with a penchant for goal scoring, Alex Morgan is one of the top soccer players on the planet, currently playing forward for the United States Women’s National Team and the Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League. Away from the field, Morgan is also an accomplished author of “The Kicks” series, a collection of chapter books filled with wonderful messages of empowerment for young girls. The first The Kicks book, “Saving the Team,” debuted at No. 7 on the New York Times Best Seller list.

Eric Champnella (Thunderstruck, Mr. 3000, Eddie) wrote the Alex & Me screenplay and is also making his full-length feature debut as the film’s director. Alex Morgan serves as co-producer. Producers are Mike Karz (Blended) and William Bindley (Mother’s Day). Todd Williams (The Illusionist) is the executive producer.

Jerry Trainor (iCarly) also stars as Nigel, a less-than-reliable youth soccer coach, alongside Matt Cornett (Bella and the Bulldogs) as Reagan’s brother, Logan; Colin Critchley (Legends of the Hidden Temple) as Reagan’s soccer-playing pal, Ben; Chuiti Tiu (Nashville) as Reagan’s mother, Ann Wills; and Jim Klock (True Detective, Scream Queens) as Reagan’s father (and biggest fan), Joe Wills. Jessica Treska (HBO’s upcoming Sharp Objects) plays Reagan’s arch-rival, Claire.

“Alex & Me is a heartwarming film that will inspire young children to follow their dreams,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, WBHE, Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing. “We think Alex Morgan fans, soccer enthusiasts, and young girls alike will fall in love with this story about hard work friendship and family.”

BONUS FEATURES

Getting to Know Alex

Aspire to Inspire: Success in Hard Work

Soccer, Script to Set: A Playbook on Alex & Me

Outtake

BASICS

Street Date: June 19, 2018

Order Due Date: May 15, 2018

Total Runtime: Approx. 80 minutes

SD: $19.98 SRP

BD: $24.98 SRP

About Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) brings together Warner Bros. Entertainment’s home video, digital distribution and interactive entertainment businesses in order to maximize current and next-generation distribution scenarios. An industry leader since its inception, WBHE oversees the global distribution of content through packaged goods (Blu-ray Disc™ and DVD) and digital media in the form of electronic sell-through and video-on-demand via cable, satellite, online and mobile channels, and is a significant developer and publisher for console and online video game titles worldwide. WBHE distributes its product through third party retail partners and licensees.