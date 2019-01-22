91ST OSCARS® NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCED

The Academy Press Release – LOS ANGELES, CA – – Actor-comedian and Oscar®–nominated writer Kumail Nanjiani and actress–producer–director Tracee Ellis Ross announced the 91st Oscars® nominations today (January 22), live from the Academy’s headquarters in Beverly Hills via a global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy’s digital platforms, a satellite feed and broadcast media.

Nanjiani and Ross announced the nominees in 9 categories at 5:20 a.m. PT, and the remaining 15 categories at 5:30 a.m. PT. For a complete list of nominees, visit the official Oscars website, www.oscar.com.

Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories – actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc. In the Animated Feature Film and Foreign Language Film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the Best Picture nominees.

Active members of the Academy are eligible to vote for the winners in all 24 categories beginning Tuesday, February 12, through Tuesday, February 19.

The 91st Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards:

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Christian Bale in “Vice”

Bradley Cooper in “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe in “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek in “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen in “Green Book”

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali in “Green Book”

Adam Driver in “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott in “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell in “Vice”

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Yalitza Aparicio in “Roma”

Glenn Close in “The Wife”

Olivia Colman in “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Amy Adams in “Vice”

Marina de Tavira in “Roma”

Regina King in “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone in “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz in “The Favourite”

Best animated feature film of the year

“Incredibles 2” Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle

“Isle of Dogs” Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson

“Mirai” Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Achievement in cinematography

“Cold War” Łukasz Żal

“The Favourite” Robbie Ryan

“Never Look Away” Caleb Deschanel

“Roma” Alfonso Cuarón

“A Star Is Born” Matthew Libatique

Achievement in costume design

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” Mary Zophres

“Black Panther” Ruth Carter

“The Favourite” Sandy Powell

“Mary Poppins Returns” Sandy Powell

“Mary Queen of Scots” Alexandra Byrne

Achievement in directing

“BlacKkKlansman” Spike Lee

“Cold War” Paweł Pawlikowski

“The Favourite” Yorgos Lanthimos

“Roma” Alfonso Cuarón

“Vice” Adam McKay

Best documentary feature

“Free Solo” Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening” RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim

“Minding the Gap” Bing Liu and Diane Quon

“Of Fathers and Sons” Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert

“RBG” Betsy West and Julie Cohen

Best documentary short subject

“Black Sheep” Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn

“End Game” Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman

“Lifeboat” Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser

“A Night at The Garden” Marshall Curry

“Period. End of Sentence.” Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton

Achievement in film editing

“BlacKkKlansman” Barry Alexander Brown

“Bohemian Rhapsody” John Ottman

“The Favourite” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

“Green Book” Patrick J. Don Vito

“Vice” Hank Corwin

Best foreign language film of the year

“Capernaum” Lebanon

“Cold War” Poland

“Never Look Away” Germany

“Roma” Mexico

“Shoplifters” Japan

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

“Border” Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer

“Mary Queen of Scots” Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

“Vice” Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

“Black Panther” Ludwig Goransson

“BlacKkKlansman” Terence Blanchard

“If Beale Street Could Talk” Nicholas Britell

“Isle of Dogs” Alexandre Desplat

“Mary Poppins Returns” Marc Shaiman

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“All The Stars” from “Black Panther”

Music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith; Lyric by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

“I’ll Fight” from “RBG”

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns”

Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyric by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Music and Lyric by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Best motion picture of the year

“Black Panther” Kevin Feige, Producer

“BlacKkKlansman” Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, Producers

“Bohemian Rhapsody” Graham King, Producer

“The Favourite” Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos, Producers

“Green Book” Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers

“Roma” Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón, Producers

“A Star Is Born” Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers

“Vice” Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Achievement in production design

“Black Panther” Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart

“The Favourite” Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton

“First Man” Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

“Mary Poppins Returns” Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim

“Roma” Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez

Best animated short film

“Animal Behaviour” Alison Snowden and David Fine

“Bao” Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb

“Late Afternoon” Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco

“One Small Step” Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas

“Weekends” Trevor Jimenez

Best live action short film

“Detainment” Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon

“Fauve” Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon

“Marguerite” Marianne Farley and Marie-Hélène Panisset

“Mother” Rodrigo Sorogoyen and María del Puy Alvarado

“Skin” Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman

Achievement in sound editing

“Black Panther” Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker

“Bohemian Rhapsody” John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone

“First Man” Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

“A Quiet Place” Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl

“Roma” Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay

Achievement in sound mixing

“Black Panther” Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin

“Bohemian Rhapsody” Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali

“First Man” Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis

“Roma” Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García

“A Star Is Born” Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow

Achievement in visual effects

“Avengers: Infinity War” Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick

“Christopher Robin” Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould

“First Man” Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm

“Ready Player One” Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy

Adapted screenplay

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

“BlacKkKlansman” Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

“If Beale Street Could Talk” Written for the screen by Barry Jenkins

“A Star Is Born” Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

Original screenplay

“The Favourite” Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

“First Reformed” Written by Paul Schrader

“Green Book” Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

“Roma” Written by Alfonso Cuarón

“Vice” Written by Adam McKay