Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors Fund announced the lineup for its 7th annual “Cyndi Lauper & Friends: Home for the Holidays”

CYNDI LAUPER’S TRUE COLORS FUND ANNOUNCES 7th ANNUAL “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS”

BENEFIT CONCERT LINE-UP

Star-Studded Concert presented by AT&T to Raise Funds and Awareness for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Youth Homelessness

December 9th at New York’s Beacon Theatre

October 31, 2017 [NEW YORK] – Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors Fund (www.truecolorsfund.org) today announced the lineup for its 7th annual “Cyndi Lauper & Friends: Home for the Holidays,” presented by AT&T, on Saturday, December 9th at New York City’s historic Beacon Theatre. A New York holiday tradition, the concert raises awareness about lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) youth homelessness, with 100 percent of net proceeds supporting the True Colors Fund’s programs.

Cyndi Lauper will be joined on stage this year by Jackson Browne, Dr. John, Paulina Rubio, Sandra Bernhard, Bridget Everett, Jake Shears, Laura Jane Grace, Ani DiFranco, Peaches, Wrabel, Jazz Jennings, Judy Gold – and even more! The night will be hosted by Carson Kressley. Tickets will be available to the general public at Ticketmaster.com starting on Friday, November 3rd at 12pm ET.

“For the seventh year, Home for the Holidays will bring together an incredible group of performers to support the True Colors Fund’s work to end homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth,” said Lauper, the organization’s co-founder. “At this pivotal time in our nation’s history, we need to unite – rather than divide – the country any further. At Home for the Holidays, we will come together to raise our voices and celebrate our differences. I’m so grateful to the artists, who are donating their time and talent to bring attention to this very important cause.”

In America, up to 40 percent of the 1.6 million youth that are homeless each year identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender. Yet, less than seven percent of the general youth population is LGBT. The most cited reason for this disproportionate rate is family rejection due to the young person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Co-founded by Cyndi Lauper, the True Colors Fund works nationally to end homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth. Through a broad continuum of advocacy, training & education, and youth collaboration programs, the True Colors Fund is creating a world in which young people can be their true selves.

Some highlights of the True Colors Fund’s work this year include:

● Hosting the third annual #40toNoneDay, a national day to raise awareness about LGBT youth homelessness, which has reached nearly 130 million people online in the past three years.

● Sending its free True Inclusion Toolboxes to nearly 500 service providers across the U.S., which will equip them with the tools they need to offer safe and affirming care for LGBT young people.

● Training hundreds of staff members from service provider organizations across Houston and Harris County on LGBT inclusion in the first ever True U Challenge.

● Facilitating the National Youth Forum on Homelessness, a youth-led project focused on ending youth homelessness in America, as members work alongside federal partners to provide technical assistance to communities working to end youth homelessness.

● Releasing At the Intersections, the most comprehensive resource on LGBT youth homelessness, in partnership with the National LGBTQ Task Force.

● Holding the fourth annual 40 to None Summit, the only national annual gathering focused on innovative solutions to end LGBT youth homelessness in America.

● Training its third class of True Fellows – young LGBT leaders with experiences of homelessness who collaborate on a variety of True Colors Fund projects for a period of six months.

● Releasing its annual 40 of the 40 list, which highlights 40 LGBT young people who have experiences with homelessness and provides them with opportunities to engage in the organization’s work.

● Providing free tools, resources, and training through its 40 to None Network for service providers and communities around the country to aid them in providing safe, inclusive, and welcoming support to LGBT youth experiencing homelessness.

“Home for the Holidays” is proud to have the support of: Presenting Sponsor AT&T; Diamond Sponsors American Airlines and Marriott International; Platinum Sponsors Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, The Estee Lauder Companies, and Van Gogh Vodka; Silver Sponsors Jujamcyn Theaters, Kinky Boots, The Madison Square Garden Company, Masie Productions, Keith Bell, Licensed Acupuncturist, and Stifel; Bronze Sponsors 20th Century Fox, Artist Group International, DAPP, Disney ABC Television Group, Donenfeld Management, MAC Cosmetics, and So What Management.

ABOUT THE TRUE COLORS FUND

Grammy and Emmy award-winning artist and advocate Cyndi Lauper co-founded the True Colors Fund to end homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth. Through a broad continuum of advocacy, training & education, and youth collaboration programs, the True Colors Fund is creating a world in which young people can be their true selves. www.truecolorsfund.org